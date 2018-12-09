Roadrunners bear-y Reign

TUCSON, AZ - Tyler Steenbergen made the Teddy Bears fly just into the 2nd period Saturday night and it was the beginning of an onslaught as Tucson buried visiting Ontario 5-0 to complete a two-game weekend sweep.
In the second, Tyler Steenbergen scored the “Teddy Bear Toss” goal, sending 5,500 of stuffed animals onto the ice.
An estimated 5,500 stuffed animals came on to the ice during the annual promotion and the number breaks the record of items collected by the Roadrunners in their three-year history.
In just his fifth game in the city of Tucson, goaltender Merrick Madsen stopped all 32 shots faced for his third shutout of the season.
The Roadrunners continue their four-game homestand on Tuesday night against Colorado at 7 p.m.
You can read more about the team’s victory over at TucsonRoadrunners.com.
David Kelly contributed to this story.