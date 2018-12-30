Cochise County road closures

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office shared a list of current road closures as of 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.
The closures are as follows:
- Old Divide Road from 80 to West Blvd
- Ramsey Canyon at Brown Canyon Road
- Dragoon Road open to 4x4 only from I-10 to Hwy 191
- Prince Placer at Stoneridge (Palominas)
- Mountainview Road (Hereford)
- Ash Canyon Closed (Hereford)
- Stump Canyon Closed (Hereford)
- Carr Canyon posted as a caution (Hereford)
