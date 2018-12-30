Cochise County road closures

By Tucson News Now | December 30, 2018 at 3:30 PM MST - Updated February 23 at 10:52 AM

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office shared a list of current road closures as of 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.

The closures are as follows:

  • Old Divide Road from 80 to West Blvd
  • Ramsey Canyon at Brown Canyon Road
  • Dragoon Road open to 4x4 only from I-10 to Hwy 191
  • Prince Placer at Stoneridge (Palominas)
  • Mountainview Road (Hereford)
  • Ash Canyon Closed (Hereford)
  • Stump Canyon Closed (Hereford)
  • Carr Canyon posted as a caution (Hereford)

