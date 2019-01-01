Tumamoc Hill to close for road repaving

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A popular walking route for Tucson hikers will be closed for two weeks as the road up Tumamoc Hill is repaved.
Tumamoc Hill was closed on Jan. 22 so that the University of Arizona can repave the 1 1/2-mile road.
The closure is scheduled to last two weeks with Feb. 1 slated as the day it will reopen.
“We see this as a huge opportunity to improve a road that has outlasted its time,” said Ben Wilder, director of Tumamoc Hill. “After more than three decades, the new road will look and feel better to those who use it to exercise, and it also will assist with the Desert Lab’s mission of research and education.”
The cost of the project is approximately $200,000. The UA will invest half, with the UA College of Science raising the rest through a crowdfunding campaign at crowdfund.arizona.edu/tumamocroad. To incentivize giving, Edith Sykes Lowell and David Lowell are providing a dollar-for-dollar match up to $50,000. Sykes Lowell is the granddaughter of Godfrey Sykes, one of Tumamoc Hill’s early scientists.
Tumamoc is an 860-acre ecological reserve and U.S. National Historic Landmark owned and operated by the UA in partnership with Pima County.
The Desert Laboratory at Tumamoc was created in 1902 for ecological research on the hill.
