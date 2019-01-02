Humane Society of Southern Arizona January Pet of the Day

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Miss out on that 'fur’ever friend in 2018? Don’t be that way in 2019, check out these adorable furballs available for adoption.
JAN. 22 - WHISKERS
“I am a very smart 4-month-old male hamster who will need a secure enclosure. In my previous home I did well with older kids.” Whiskers (870398)
Would you like to learn more about Whiskers? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or visit him at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
JAN. 21 - REMI
“I am a shy guy who will need time to warm up to my new family. Once I am comfortable I enjoy attention and am very playful. My dream home will have a yard for me to run and play in.” Remi (870461)
For more information on Remi give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173. Can’t live another day without him? Come meet him at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
JAN. 18 - LASHES
“I am a shy, sweet girl who has done well with older kids and friendly cats.” Lashes (867362)
Lashes is a 5-year-old girl who can’t wait to meet you! Fall in love with Lashes at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. You can also give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 for more information.
JAN. 16 - JACK
“I am a very affectionate boy who would do best as an only pet so that I can get all of your love and attention!” Jack (851693)
Jack is a 2-year-old boy who has done well with kids in his previous home. Would you like to learn more about Jack? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or visit him at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
JAN 15 - SULLY
“I am a shy 3-month-old hamster who is enjoying time with my friends Pluto (870067) and French Dip (870074) until we find our forever families.” Sully (870064)
Would you like to learn more about Sully, Pluto, or French Dip? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 154 or visit him at PAWSH La Encantada at 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
JAN 14 - FOXY
“I am a friendly girl who is treat-motivated and loves to catch Frisbees!” Foxy (868627)
Fox is a 1-year-old girl who can’t wait to meet you! For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173. You can also come visit Foxy at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
JAN. 11 - POCKET PETS (24)
HSSA currently has 24 pocket pets available for adoption including guinea pigs, rats, rabbits, and hamsters!
Meet these cuties at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoption counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JAN. 9 - STITCH
“I am a sweet and playful 5-month-old kitten who can’t wait to meet my forever family!” Stitch (865350)
Meet Stitch at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JAN. 8 - FLOWER
“I am a sweet girl who loves to lounge inside and play with toys.” Flower (868384)
Flower is a 2-year-old girl who can’t wait to meet you! Bring your family, dogs included, to meet Flower at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JAN. 7 - COLETTE
“I am a very sweet girl who loves attention and enjoys long chats with my favorite people.” Colette (845297)
Colette is a 4-year-old girl who would do best in a home with older, calmer kids. Meet Colette at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JAN. 4 - TIPSY
“I am a sweet buy very shy girl who is searching for my forever family. My new family will need to be patient with me and help me continue to build my confidence. I enjoy learning and will make a wonderful companion.” Tipsy (864527)
Bring your family, dogs included, to meet Tipsy at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JAN. 1 - HUNTER
"I am a sweet kitten who enjoys attention. I love when people talk to me and will roll around when I am happy." Hunter (866932)
Fall in love with Hunter at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
