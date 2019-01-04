FC Tucson announces 2019 Sun Cup schedule, teams

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The eighth annual Mobile Mini Sun Cup featuring eight MLS teams, FC Tucson and Phoenix Rising FC begins Feb. 2. Tickets for the matches played in Tucson and Phoenix go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 9.
In addition to football clubs from Tucson and Phoenix, USL Championship club OKC Energy will also play a match.
Read the news release below for the full schedule and participants.
TUCSON (January 4, 2019) — Phoenix Rising in partnership with Mobile Mini Solutions officially announced the schedule for the 2019 Mobile Mini Sun Cup. The first match of the annual preseason event will take place on Saturday, February 2nd, with the final matches taking place on Saturday, February 23rd. Eight Major League Soccer clubs including three CONCACAF Champions League participants will participate in the event. Joining them will be USL Championship club Phoenix Rising FC and USL League One club FC Tucson.
Cascadia rivals highlight the Mobile Mini Sun Cup slate in Tucson as MLS Cup finalist Portland Timbers takes on rival Seattle Sounders on Wednesday, February 13th at 7 p.m.. Three days later on Saturday, February 16th the Timbers will clash with MLS Supporters Shield winners New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m.
The Phoenix portion of the schedule is highlighted by a clash between Phoenix Rising FC and Real Salt Lake on Saturday, February 16th at 7 p.m. Rising FC will also host Champions League participant Sporting Kansas City on Thursday, February 7th at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex.
Tickets for all Mobile Mini Sun Cup games will go on sale Wednesday, January 9th at 10 a.m.
MOBILE MINI SUN CUP SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 2nd @ 2:00 p.m.: Phoenix Rising FC vs Minnesota United | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Wednesday, February 6th @ 6:00 p.m.: Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo | Kino Sports Complex-Grandstand | Non-Gated
Thursday, February 7th @ 6:00 p.m.: Phoenix Rising FC vs Sporting Kansas City (two 75-minute matches) | PRFC Soccer Complex | Gated
Saturday, February 9th @ 6:00 p.m.: Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Wednesday, February 13th @ 1:00 p.m.: New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Wednesday, February 13th @ 4:00 p.m.: Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Wednesday, February 13th @ 4:00 p.m.: FC Tucson vs Sporting Kansas City | Kino Sports Complex - Field #1 | Non-Gated
Wednesday, February 13th @ 7:00 p.m.: Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Saturday, February 16th @ 10:00 a.m.: Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas | Kino North Stadium | Non-Gated
Saturday, February 16th @ 7:00 p.m.: New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers | Kino North Stadium| Gated
Saturday, February 16th @ 7:00 p.m.: Phoenix Rising FC vs Real Salt Lake | Phoenix Rising Sports Complex| Gated
Wednesday, February 20th @ 12:00 p.m.: Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas | Kino North Stadium| Non-Gated
Wednesday, February 20th @ 3:00 p.m.: FC Tucson vs New York Red Bulls | Kino North Stadium| Non-Gated
Wednesday, February 20th @ 6:00 p.m.: Portland Timbers vs Phoenix Rising | Kino North Stadium | Non-Gated
Saturday, February 23rd @ 12:00 p.m.: New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Saturday, February 23rd @ 3:00 p.m.: Phoenix Rising FC vs OKC Energy | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Saturday, February 23rd @ 6:00 p.m.: Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake | Kino North Stadium | Gated
*Match schedule subject to change // All matches subject to be closed to the public per team choice.**Gated matches require a ticket purchase. Non-gated matches are free and open to the public.
About FC Tucson FC Tucson, established in 2010, is participating in its first-ever professional season in USL League 1. In 2012, FC Tucson was named the USL League 2 Rookie Franchise of the Year. To stay up to date on the club, check out the team’s website at www.fctucson.com. You can also visit the team’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FCTUCSON and follow all of the news related to FC Tucson on Twitter at www.twitter.com/FCTucson.
About Mobile Mini Sun Cup Now entering its eighth year, the Mobile Mini Sun Cup is an annual preseason event for Major League Soccer clubs to prepare for their regular season. The event first began in 2012 and took place entirely in Tucson. Since then, the event has grown in number of teams participating and locations of team training sessions and matches. In 2018, the event was taken over by USL Championship side Phoenix Rising Football Club and first expanded into Phoenix, featuring two MLS preseason matches against Phoenix Rising.
