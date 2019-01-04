FC Tucson announces 2019 Sun Cup schedule, teams

About Mobile Mini Sun Cup Now entering its eighth year, the Mobile Mini Sun Cup is an annual preseason event for Major League Soccer clubs to prepare for their regular season. The event first began in 2012 and took place entirely in Tucson. Since then, the event has grown in number of teams participating and locations of team training sessions and matches. In 2018, the event was taken over by USL Championship side Phoenix Rising Football Club and first expanded into Phoenix, featuring two MLS preseason matches against Phoenix Rising.