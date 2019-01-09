Fly in a 1920’s Ford luxury airplane at the Tucson International Airport

The Ford Tri-Motor or the “Tin Goose” was first built by the Ford Motor Company in the late 1920s. This Ford Tri-Motor, owned by the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, and flown on tour through a lease agreement with EAA, was constructed in 1928 and has an intriguing history, with roles ranging from service as airliner over the Grand Canyon in the 1930s and later in Honduras, to a showpiece as part of the legendary Harrah’s auto and aircraft collection in Nevada.