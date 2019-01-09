Fly in a 1920’s Ford luxury airplane at the Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor will be touring the country offering an opportunity for passengers to experience flight abroad the world’s first mass-produced airliner. During the Ford Tri-Motor Tour hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), passengers will travel back to the early days of what was considered luxurious commercial air travel.
The Ford Tri-Motor or the “Tin Goose” was first built by the Ford Motor Company in the late 1920s. This Ford Tri-Motor, owned by the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, and flown on tour through a lease agreement with EAA, was constructed in 1928 and has an intriguing history, with roles ranging from service as airliner over the Grand Canyon in the 1930s and later in Honduras, to a showpiece as part of the legendary Harrah’s auto and aircraft collection in Nevada.
After a long period as a museum showpiece, the aircraft was purchased by the Liberty Aviation Museum in 2014 and restored to flight status.
This Tri-Motor can carry up to 10 passengers at a time, and every seat has a window. Passengers are encouraged to bring a camera to record and share this experience. Tickets purchased in advance are $70 for adults; walk up tickets are $75 and $50 for children 17 years old and under.
To make a flight-reservation, visit www.eaa.org or call 1-800-843-3612, the plane will be in Tucson from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20.
Passenger briefings and aircraft boarding will be at the PCC Technology Center at the South end of Park Avenue on the west side of Tucson International Airport. Turn south on Park Avenue off of Valencia and continue to the end of the road.
Copyright 2019 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.