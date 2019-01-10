List of people in running to be next mayor of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson will have a new mayor for the first time in nearly a decade.
The third-generation Tucson native is a long-time attorney and first took office in 2011, when he defeated Republican Rick Grinnell.
According to the Tucson City Clerk’s website, eight people have filed the necessary paperwork to get on the ballot.
The candidates are:
- Denny Crafton, filed Oct. 26, 2018
- Iman-Utopia Layjou Bah, filed Jan. 4, 2019
- Robert Louis Reus, filed Jan. 8, 2019
- Steve Farley, filed Jan. 9, 2019
- Edward Eugene Ackerley, filed Jan. 11, 2019
- Regina Romero, filed Jan. 14, 2019
- Sam Nagy, filed Jan. 15, 2019
- Frank Konarski, filed Jan. 26, 2017
