UPDATE: Cochise County Jail chaplain facing even more sex crime charges

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For the third time in less than a month, a grand jury has indicted Cochise County Jail chaplain Doug Packer.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Doug Packer is facing 28 new charges in an every-growing case involving sexual abuse, assault and kidnapping.
The new charges span a five-year period and are completely separate from the initial charges, according to the CCSO.
Those new charges are:
- 2014-2015: One count of sexual assault, six counts of sexual misconduct and five counts of indecent exposure.
- 2017: One count each of sexual misconduct and indecent exposure.
- 2018: Four counts of sexual abuse, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual misconduct and one count of indecent exposure.
Packer was originally arrested Saturday, Jan. 5 after an inmate at the Bisbee Jail made allegations an inappropriate incident involving Packer. At the time, he was charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault and unlawful sexual conduct in a correctional facility.
His bond was set at $25,000 and he was later released.
He was arrested again Friday, Jan. 11 after new charges were brought before the grand Jan. 10.
On that arrest, he was booked on charges of sexual abuse (four counts), sexual assault, sexual misconduct (two counts), kidnapping and indecent exposure (two counts). His bond was then set at $250,000.
