Deals and discounts for government employees during the shutdown

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As the government shutdown continues, businesses, banks, and even celebrities are stepping in to help those affected.
Government employees are finding themselves tight on money since the shutdown began on Dec. 22, 2018. Last Friday, Jan. 11, marked the first day that many furloughed government employees did not get a paycheck.
Here is a list of local businesses in and around Tucson that are offering deals and discounts to government workers who are not receiving pay during the shutdown. This list will be updated daily.
Simply Bits is offering discounted services for current federal furloughed employees including one free month of service and free installation.
Aztec Plumbing is offering free basic plumbing services such as fixing drain issues, clogged toilets and temporary leaks to those affected by the shutdown.
Cody’s Friends - Free pet food distribution for government employees who are affected by the shutdown (as well as others who might need help feeding their pets) while supplies last.
Za’atar is offering federal employees free meals at throughout the shutdown.
Saffron Indian Bistro is offering furloughed employees free access to their lunch buffet.
Hotel McCoy is offering free breakfast to furloughed federal employees and their families from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. as long as the government is shut down.
Ghini’s French Caffe is offering government employees a free bowl of their Vegetable Soup or Chef’s Soup of the Day with proof of a government ID.
Blue Willow Restaurant & Gift Shop is offering complimentary coffee and select breakfast if a government employee shows their government-issued ID.
TopCashback is offering government employees and their families $20 towards their purchase at Dollar Tree. The offer is valid through Feb. 17.
Cox Communications is offering “Promise to Pay” and “Promise to Pay with extension” programs to give government workers more time to pay their bills.
Unscrewed Theater announces “Furlough Fridays” for those financially affected during the government shutdown. Starting Jan. 18, all Federal employees who show their ID will be granted free admission.
Wells Fargo Bank is offering fee reversals and waivers to customers affected by the shutdown and announced a $250,000 to the United for U.S. Coalition by the United Way Worldwide. The Wells Fargo assistance line is 800-219-9739.
The Parish posted on social media, “The government might be shut down, but things are still cookin' at The Parish.” What it means to those affected by the shutdown: Free gumbo and hushpuppies.
Urban Pita, 345 E. Congress Street - Any furloughed employee or any federal employee affected by the shutdown gets half off their meal - just present your federal badge.
Pastiche Modern Eatery, 3025 N. Campbell Avenue - Free Pastiche Burger or Baked Mac n' Cheese with a non-alchoholic drink for anyone with a federally issued government ID card through the end of the shutdown.
Zinman’s Food Shop, 111 W. Fourth Street - Free meals for furloughed federal employees (and asylum seekers).
Saffron Indian Bistro, 7607 N. Oracle Road - Free lunch buffet for all federal employees affected by the shutdown. Extended through the end of the shutdown.
Diablo Burger, 312 E. Congress Street - Half off draft beer and wine for all furloughed federal employees with government issued employee ID. Offer good only for the employee and does not include anyone who does not have their employee ID. It can’t be combined with any other offer, such as happy hour.
Good Oak, 316 E. Congress Street - Half off draft beer and wine for all federal employees with government ID. Offer valid for that individual only and can’t be combined with other specials.
Coffee Times Drive-Thru, 3401 E. Speedway Boulevard - Free 16 oz. coffee for federal government workers on furlough.
Hermosa Coffee Roasters, 267 S. Avenida del Convento - Free drip coffee to those who show their government ID until the end of the shutdown.
KS Mission Automotive, 109 W. Ventura Street (Stone and Grant) - Free alignments for government employees until the end of the shutdown. Call 520-405-7248 to make an appointment.
Old Bisbee Ghost Tours, 5 Copper Queen Plaza, Bisbee - Free tickets to attend the Old Bisbee Ghost Tour for all federal employees, their spouses and children who are currently working and not getting paid.
