Southern Arizonans graduate from U.S. Air Force boot camp in January

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Tucsonan recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas; completing an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Audra R. Poarch is the daughter of Autumn S. Henson of Tucson, and Weston E. Hacker of Ruidoso, NM, step-daughter of Melinda H. Hacker of Ruidoso, NM and Brad D. Henson of Tucson, sister of Richard G. Hacker of Tucson, and granddaughter of Richard Lessentine of Alamogordo, NM. She is a 2015 graduate of Empire High School, Tucson.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Frank M. Rendon Jr. is the son of Frank J. and brother of Ashley N. Rendon and grandson of Joann Pecha of Tucson. He is a 2018 graduate of Cholla Magnet High School, Tucson. (No photo provided).
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Christopher Santana Ramos is the son of Fausto and Noime Santana of Tucson. He is a 2015 graduate of Sunnyside High School.
