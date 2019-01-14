Historic Canoa Ranch extends run of “Country Markets” to May

GREEN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Thanks to the popularity of the Country Markets, the run has been extended to May 30, according to a news release from Pima County.
“We got great feedback on these markets, with attendance increasing each week,” Valerie Samoy, NRPR special staff assistant, said in the release. “Not only did visitors have a good time, but vendors were thrilled with the amount of business they conducted. It was a win-win for everyone.”
Guests can enjoy music, local produce, and much more at the market, which will be open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch at 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley.
The vendor fee for a 12-foot by 12-foot space is $20. All vendor fees go towards the restoration of the Tradesman House for a future research and oral history library and gift shop. Vendors will be aloud to keep all sales.
Prospective vendors should contact Market Coordinators Michael Reece at reece04@yahoo.com or 520-393-0624 or Jo Ream at djream82@gmail.com, 520-909-3218.
The entry gate to Historic Canoa Ranch is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for access to the newly restored Canoa Lake and the Anza Trail. Guided tours of the historic site are conducted Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10 and 11 a.m.
Visit the Canoa Ranch website for more information.
