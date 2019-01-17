PACC offering special discount during the Tucson Gem Show

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There are lots of hidden gems out there, and we don’t just mean the ones you find at all those gem shows, but that new furry family member.
The Pima Animal Care Center is offering special to help people find that ‘hidden gem’ during the annual Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil event.
Discounts offered on all pets that are four months or older, future pet owners will search through a treasure chest full of plastic gems and coins to find out exactly how much that discount will be.
According to PACC those discounts range from $5 off to free adoptions. This special promotion is now to Sunday, Feb. 17.
Pets who have been at the shelter longer than 30 days, as well as pets that are five years and older will automatically have a $0 adoption fee.
Anyone interested in adopting a pet is encouraged to stop by the shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road or visit the PACC website.
Included in the adoption fee is micro-chipping, spay or neuter surgery and up-to-date vaccinations.
