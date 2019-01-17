New first-of-its-kind Southern Arizona telescope could change way we observe space

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A first-of-its-kind prototype telescope recently completed in southern Arizona has the potential to change the way we observe space forever.
More than 100 scientists from across the globe gathered at Mt. Whipple Observatory for a world’s first; the inauguration of the Schwarzschild-Couder Gamma Ray Telescope, a one-of-a-kind prototype.
“50 years ago we pioneered the field of gamma astronomy right here with the first 10 meter reflector on the mountain,” said Gamma astronomer and site manager Pascal Fortin. “We’ll be able to see things deeper in the universe, things that are much dimmer. We’ll be able to look a lot more of the sky with a much better camera, much better optics.”
The $5 million telescope is the result of more than 10 years of research and fundraising.
"We've been struggling over many years to get this done," says Wystan Benbow, astrophysicist and member of the Mt. Whipple Observatory team. "It's really a relief to see this piece of technology completed, and we're very much looking forward to see what it can do."
Gamma ray telescopes aren’t like typical optical telescopes; they are used to observe black holes and other extreme environments in space that cannot be recreated in a lab. Astronomers believe this prototype can help them uncover secrets of the universe that were thought impossible to uncover just five years ago.
“Each time we come up with new instrumentation, we make new discoveries of things we didn’t expect,” says Fortin. “So we’re very excited for what is coming ahead.”
For more information on the Mt. Whipple Observatory and tours, click here.
Copyright 2019 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.