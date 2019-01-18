Tucson High teacher goes missing in Pinal County

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A teacher from Tucson High is missing, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
The PCSO said Elizabeth Breck, 46, was last seen Sunday, Jan. 13.
Authorities said they are worried about Breck’s well-being.
According to a GoFundMe account set up for her family, Breck was at a 30-day treatment facility when she went missing. Money raised will help the family hire a private investigator and pay Breck’s bills.
She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray top in the area of East Edwin Road and North Lago del Oro Parkway.
She is 5-foot-4, 123 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111.
Copyright 2019 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.