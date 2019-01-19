Video shows barefoot toddler with hands up walking toward armed police officers

#UPDATE TPD is providing an update to the press release regarding a small child being involved in a traffic stop. Body camera footage and a statement from Chief Michael DeLeo can be viewed. The original video by the citizen is first, then the video shows Chief DeLeo speaking about the incident. The body worn camera footage shows the officers' actions in the incident. The gun located in the vehicle was actually a pellet gun. “This video footage captures the compassion demonstrated by our TPD officers during an intense situation. I’m very proud of their actions and appreciative of the work these men and women do each day to keep our community safe,” Mayor John Dailey said. Original Press Release January 17,2019: On Thursday afternoon, January 17, 2019 around 4:30 p.m., Tallahassee Police officers were called to Bealls Outlet located 3240 Capital Circle Northeast in reference to a shoplifting. Information was received from the store regarding one of the suspects having what appeared to be a gun in their waistband. Based on this information, the Loss Prevention officers did not stop the suspects, but provided TPD officers with a description of the suspects and their vehicle. Officers arriving on scene were able to stop the suspects in the parking lot and detain the individuals inside the vehicle which was a blue pickup truck. Chad M. Bom and James W. McMullen were charged with the theft from Bealls Outlet. The Tallahassee Police Department was made aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media. TPD is currently reviewing the incident and the body worn camera video from the incident. Arrested: Chad M. Bom Age 34 Charge: Petit Theft 2nd Degree pursuant to Florida Statute 812.014(3)(a). Arrested: James W. McMullen Age 38 Charge: Petit Theft 2nd Degree pursuant to Florida Statute 812.014(3)(a).