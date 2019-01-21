Firefighters called back to scene of fatal fire week ago

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to a fire at an abandoned building near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base early on Monday morning, Jan. 21.
According to information from TFD, crews have responded to fires at buildings on the property near East 29th Street and South Swan Road twice in the past six days.
One person died in a fire in a building in the 4700 block of E. 29th Street on Wednesday, Jan. 16. The former DES property contains vacant boarded-up buildings.
According to information from TFD, multiple agencies are working to make the area more secure.
It’s about time, according to neighbor Chris Crawford. He moved into the apartment complex next door to the property.
“It’s just an eyesore," he said. "It’s nothing but trouble.”
The father-of-two said he sees adults and children coming and going from the property pretty regularly. He hopes someone will clean up the property, or at least do a better job of keeping people off of it.
“A big property like this, there’s just too much for bad news that could happen here,” said Crawford.
The nearly 28-acre property was up for rezoning more than a year ago, according to City of Tucson records. The owners had office, retail, or commercial space in mind. The property still holds the former DES buildings.
A call for comment to the owners was not returned as of 4:30 p.m. Monday. A man spotted on property, who claimed to work for the owners, said there would be no comment.
Business owners on 29th Street near the property had plenty to say but asked to have their names left off-the-record for the time being. Some complained about potential public safety issues with people ignoring the posted no trespassing signs and causing trouble. Others were upset that so little appears to have changed about the property’s appearance, specifically old, unkempt trees that could pose a fire hazard.
One business owner even suggested leveling the vacant buildings in an effort to keep people from going inside.
No victims were found in the building involved in Monday’s fire and no firefighters were hurt.
Firefighters had the fire under control within seven minutes of arriving on the scene.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages have not yet been determined.
