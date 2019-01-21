Blood pressure medication recalled because of trace amounts of carcinogen

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Prinstin Pharmaceuticals has issued a nationwide recall of two types of Irbesartan and Irbesartan HCTZ tablets.
Testing shows they have trace amounts of a cancer-causing material.
To date, Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
Patients should contact their pharmacist or physician who can advise them about an alternative treatment prior to returning their medication. Patients who are on Irbesartan should continue taking their medication, until their pharmacist provides a replacement, or their doctor prescribes a different medication that treats the same condition as the risk of harm to a patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment.
For more information about the recall, including affected lot numbers, visit the Food and Drug Administration website HERE.
