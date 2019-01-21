Cold forecast prompts Salvation Army to implement Operation Deep Freeze

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army announced that Operation Deep Freeze is in effect on Monday, Jan. 21, because low temperatures in Tucson are expected to drop below 40 in the coming week.
During Operation Deep Freeze, the Salvation Army opens Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, to anyone seeking overnight shelter.
Gusty winds are expected to develop Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front with daytime highs plummeting in to the 50s. Visit the First Alert Weather page for a complete look at this week’s forecast.
The Salvation Army is also accepting donations to help in the effort. Items needed include: coats, blankets, gloves, socks and sweaters.
Donations can be dropped off at Hospitality House or any Naughton’s Plumbing location.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.