SR 90 reopens after deadly crash in Cochise County

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Local and state crews responded to a deadly crash Sunday night on State Route 90 in Cochise County.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes were blocked at milepost 310.8, north of Huachuca City, according to a post from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
The post stated deputies and the Sheriff’s Assist Team were helping with traffic control. An update from the sheriff’s office around 10:20 p.m. stated traffic was moving again both direction.
The crash is a single-vehicle rollover, according to the post. The vehicle is a red truck. The driver was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to an update post from the office.
A tweet from Arizona Department of Transportation suggested drivers prepare for a detour. Anyone attempting to head south on SR 90 was told to divert through exits off of Interstate 10, while northbound drivers were sent through State Route 82.
Both agencies advised drivers to avoid the area earlier in the night.
