Did you miss it? Here’s your chance to see the rare super blood wolf moon

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Mother Nature dished up a triple treat for everyone Sunday night.
There was a rare super blood wolf moon eclipse. It was a combination of three separate things – a super moon, a wolf moon and a lunar eclipse.
The wolf moon is just another name for the first full moon of the year, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
And then there’s the blood moon.
It’s a lunar eclipse that causes the moon’s appearance to change as it enters Earth’s shadow. It turns it a rusty, red color.
Put those three moons together and you end up with a super blood wolf moon eclipse.
This lunar trifecta reached its peak shortly after 10 p.m. lasted about 4 hours and 20 minutes from start to finish.
This will be the last time a lunar eclipse and a super moon occur at the same time until May 2021.
