Did you miss it? Here’s your chance to see the rare super blood wolf moon

By Tucson News Now | January 20, 2019 at 11:14 PM MST - Updated January 21 at 3:28 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Mother Nature dished up a triple treat for everyone Sunday night.

There was a rare super blood wolf moon eclipse. It was a combination of three separate things – a super moon, a wolf moon and a lunar eclipse.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

The wolf moon is just another name for the first full moon of the year, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

And then there’s the blood moon.

It’s a lunar eclipse that causes the moon’s appearance to change as it enters Earth’s shadow. It turns it a rusty, red color.

Put those three moons together and you end up with a super blood wolf moon eclipse.

This lunar trifecta reached its peak shortly after 10 p.m. lasted about 4 hours and 20 minutes from start to finish.

This will be the last time a lunar eclipse and a super moon occur at the same time until May 2021.

