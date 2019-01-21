FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures moving in for the beginning of the work week

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -Gusty winds will develop Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Daytime highs will also be much cooler compared to what we saw over the weekend. Don’t worry -- we’ll rebound into the 70s by next weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Temps fall into the mid 40s.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: Sunny skies and breezy. Highs in the upper-60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper-50s due to a cold front.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny highs in the upper-60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper-60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower-70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower-70s.
