FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind and cold all in the next 24 hours!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -Gusty winds will develop Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front with daytime highs plummeting in to the 50s! Don’t worry -- we’ll rebound into the 70s by next weekend.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: Mostly to partly sunny and windy. Gusts of up 30 mph possible from Tucson west, higher out east. Highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Temps fall into the mid 30s.
TUESDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
