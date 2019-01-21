FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind and cold all in the next 24 hours!

By Lisa Villegas | January 21, 2019 at 3:50 AM MST - Updated January 21 at 5:54 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -Gusty winds will develop Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front with daytime highs plummeting in to the 50s! Don’t worry -- we’ll rebound into the 70s by next weekend.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: Mostly to partly sunny and windy. Gusts of up 30 mph possible from Tucson west, higher out east. Highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Temps fall into the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.