Hinostroza scores winner, Coyotes beat slumping Maple Leafs

NOTES: Toronto lost F Andreas Johnsson to a concussion after he took a hit along the boards from Arizona D Niklas Hjalmarsson and tumbled to the ice. ... Maple Leafs D Jake Gardiner sat out with back spasms. That opened the door for Dermott to move into Toronto's top-4 on the blue line alongside Nikita Zaitsev, who like Gardiner has struggled in recent weeks. ... Nylander, who came in with just one goal in 19 games since ending his contract impasse Dec. 1, was bumped to the fourth line. The assist on Dermott's opener was Nylander's first point since Jan. 3, snapping a stretch of seven games. Connor Brown was promoted to Nylander's spot in the top-six forward group to start the evening alongside Johnsson and Auston Matthews.