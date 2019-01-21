UPDATE: Hiker OK on Finger Rock Trail

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Rescue teams responded to a reporte of a hurt hiker Sunday night, Jan. 20, north of Tucson.
Members of Rural Metro Fire and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association responded to the trail head for Finger Rock Trail, according to Rural Metro spokesman Battalion Chief John Walka.
He said the call for help went out around 6:15 p.m.
The hiker was reportedly sick, nauseated and unable to make it down safely.
Walka advised anyone planning to hike in cooler temperatures this time of year to be mindful of carrying enough water.
Just after 7:30 p.m., Walka updated the situation saying the hiker was located, feeling better and refused help down the trail.
Crews were cleared from the scene.
