NCAAW: 20-0 Ducks start buries UA in Eugene

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Fifth-ranked Oregon were red hot in the first quarter and never looked back as they beat Arizona by a score of 93-60 on Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
Aari McDonald led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points and has scored at least 15 points in all 18 games of the season to go along with 16 games with at least 20 points.
Cate Reese scored in double-figures for the second-straight game for the first time since November as she had 16 on the day.
Oregon (17-1, 6-0 Pac-12) was led by Sabrina Ionescu, who recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
It was the 16th triple-double of her career.
Satou Sabally and Erin Boley helped carry the offensive load with 25 and 19 points, respectively.
The Ducks got off to a blistering start to the game, scoring the first 20 points of the contest and led 31-4 at the end of one. Sabally scored 18 points in the first quarter alone.
Next up for Arizona (13-5, 3-4) will be the L.A. schools at home starting with USC on Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. MST.
