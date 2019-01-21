Rose hits last-second, Timberwolves beat Suns 116-114

Suns: C Deandre Ayton (ankle) and F Richaun Holmes (foot) were out after suffering injuries Saturday in Charlotte. C Dragan Bender made his first start of the season and had 12 points. ... Veteran guard Jamal Crawford, who played last season in Minnesota, was active and on the bench for his 1,300th career game. He missed the previous three games with a sore left knee. "His experience, his voice, his presence, the wisdom he's sharing in the locker room when the coaches are not around, it's priceless for the group and we're thrilled to have him," coach Igor Kokoskov said before the game.