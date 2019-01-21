Southern AZ honors MLK with annual march

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Five decades ago Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed. Since then his legacy has lived on, as the changes he worked so hard to see through have continued to spur change in American society.
On Monday, Jan. 21, hundreds of southern Arizonans will come together to march on the south side for just over three miles, as a means of honoring King and his work for civil rights and equality. Organizers of the march say that it is symbolic of the struggle of the marches that happened back in the 1950s and 1960s when King was fighting for civil rights.
In the past, organizers say they’ve worked to incorporate bits of history and the civil rights movement in MLK Day in southern Arizona, bringing people like Rosa Parks and Malcom X’s daughter to town.
Ultimately though, no matter who is in town to celebrate MLK day, organizers say they just want people to be mindful of the sacrifices made by King.
“He was the guy that stood up, came forward. Even though there others, but you know somebody’s got to be the face of, and he chose to do that,” MLK march organizer Clarence Boykins said. "An individual who graduated from college at 15. So he could’ve done anything and been successful, and he didn’t have to undertake the flight of black folks which he did.”
The march was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
