Tanque Verde Ranch to host 3rd annual Boots N Brews festival

Tanque Verde Ranch to host 3rd annual Boots N Brews festival
January 21, 2019 at 1:38 PM MST - Updated January 21 at 1:56 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tanque Verde Ranch will be hosting its third annual Boots N Brews festival on Feb. 2 on 14301 E. Speedway Boulevard from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Live music, line dancing and an outdoor barbecue will accompany the nine different breweries expected at the event. Reservations can be made for a special beer dinner with Thunder Canyon Brewstillery by calling 866-413-3833.

Day passes and weekend packages are available at tvrfun.com.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.