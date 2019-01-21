Tucson futbol sides show well at Shootout

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Real Salt Lake-Arizona Southern Arizona 2003 boys beat CDI Alfaes (Hermosillo, Mexico) 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Kino North Stadium to put the finishing touches on a stellar run at the Tucson Association of REALTORS Soccer Shootout.
The Under 17 side went 4-0 at the event, out scoring their opponents 13-0.
RSL-AZ Southern Arizona Boys ’03 is the number one ranked team in the state in their age group.
The Tucson soccer club’s U15 side (’04) also went unbeaten (4-0) at the Shootout, winning with a +14 goal differential.
Gilbert’s Arsenal 2004 Teal side (4-0) won the Girls U15 Gold Bracket in dominating fashion.
The ladies from the valley took the top spot by combined scores of 23-0.
RSL-AZ Southern Arizona 2004 (2-1-1) finished second despite a 3-3 draw in their final match with the Tucson-based Challenge FC South ’05-’04 Lady Spartans.
In the Girls U14 Gold Bracket title match, FC Tucson Oro Valley 2005 (1-1-2) lost to the El Paso Classic Soccer League 5-0.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.