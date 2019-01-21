Tucson officer accused of sexual misconduct with woman he was investigating

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police officer has been accused of sexual misconduct with a woman he was investigating.
The Tucson Police Department said Richard Daniel was arrested Sunday, Jan. 20 on charges of unlawful sexual conduct and tampering with evidence. Both charges are felonies.
The 33-year-old Daniel has been with the department for three years. The TPD said the alleged incident happened Jan. 13 and additional charges are pending
Daniel has been served with a termination notice and placed on leave without pay. He was booked into the Pima County Jail and is being held without bond.
“Investigations involving the conduct of our officers are taken seriously,” the TPD said in a news release. “The actions and behaviors exhibited by Richard Daniel are not reflective of the honorable men and women who are devoted every day to the mission of serving and protecting the members of the Tucson community.”
