Company to develop first luxury space hotel

(CNN) – A tech startup company is working on a luxury space hotel.
The hotel is called the Aurora Station and those who visit will be able to see 16 sunrises a day and float in zero gravity.
It is being developed by Orion Span.
The space station is expected to make its debut in 2021, which is one year earlier than first estimated.
Officials said the space hotel can hold six people per trip, as well as two crew members.
Trips are 12 days long and come with a hefty $9.5 million price tag.
In order to help fund this lofty concept, Orion Span is crowdfunding for investors.
So far they've raised a little over $200,000.
