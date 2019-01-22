Court documents detail arrest of Tucson police officer

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The interim complaint in the case against a Tucson police officer arrested Sunday, Jan. 20 alleges that he told a woman he wouldn’t take her to jail if she would give him oral sex.
Officer Richard Daniel of the Tucson Police Department was arrested Sunday, Jan. 20 on charges of unlawful sexual conduct by a police officer and tampering with evidence. Both charges are felonies.
According to the interim complaint, Daniel was investigating a report of a woman who had a confrontation with a clerk at the 7/11 at 4295 E. 29th Street on Jan. 13. When he did a records query he discovered that the woman had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
When she asked him not to take her to jail, he allegedly asked her what she would do for him and asked for oral sex.
Daniel, 33, was booked into the Pima County Jail and has since been released.
The police department has served Daniel with a termination notice and placed him on leave without pay. He had been with the department for three years.
The initial press release about Daniel’s arrest contained the following statement from TPD:
“Investigations involving the conduct of our officers are taken seriously. The actions and behaviors exhibited by Richard Daniel are not reflective of the honorable men and women who are devoted every day to the mission of serving and protecting the members of the Tucson community.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.