FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cold has returned!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The cold front has passed and in its wake left cold temperatures!! Today highs will only get into the 50s with many overnight lows falling to 32 degrees or colder. Bundle up! The warmth returns later this week.
TUESDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Temps fall into the low 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.