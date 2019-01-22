GoFundMe starts fundraiser for workers affected by partial government shutdown

(Gray News) - Fundraising site GoFundMe has started a relief campaign of its own focused on helping the 800,000 federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay due to the partial government shutdown.
The campaign is called, “Government Shutdown Direct Relief Fund.”
As of Tuesday, over $172,000 of the $200,000 goal had been met.
“Our country’s civil servants shouldn’t have to stand in a line at a food pantry, wonder where their next meal is coming from, or wonder if they have enough diapers to make it through the night with their newborn,” the website said in the announcement.
The site said it partnered with author and advocate Deepak Chopra to create the fund.
Both Chopra and GoFundMe have donated $10,000.
The money raised will be distributed to nonprofit organizations across the country that are offering relief to government workers, the website announced.
The National Diaper Bank Network, a nonprofit that is supplying diapers to new parents impacted by the shutdown, will also receive some of the funds.
Additionally, the site said a portion of the funds will be transferred to the World Central Kitchen which provides free meals to affected federal workers, the site stated.
A full list of nonprofits who are receiving funds will be released in the coming days.
People or groups aiding federal workers are being asked to reach out to the site at contact@gofundme.com.
