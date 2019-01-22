Little Hats Big Hearts raises awareness for heart disease

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - 3,000 knit caps were hand knitted by volunteers to be given to infants with congenital heart defects born during the month of February.
Each cap is unique and helps raise awareness for heart disease, which is the number one killer in the U.S.
Volunteers from Nova Home Loans held their annual packaging party today and will be delivering to hospitals throughout Southern Arizona in February.
“We personally know of a lot of people who are affected by this, not only within our own workforce, but within our local community. So we wanted to take the time to give back. We look forward to helping the families with their growing families and getting them into homes as well,” says Aubrey Ann Estrada from the Nova Home Loans Corporate Office.
“Little Hats Big Hearts is an initiative of our Go Red for Women Movement. Go Red for Women started 15 years ago. It came about to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke as the number one killer of women,” says Zoe Burcham from Go Red for Women - American Heart Association.
