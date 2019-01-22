WATCH: Sen. McSally in Nogales to visit Border Patrol agents working during shutdown

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sen. Martha McSally will visit the Nogales/Mariposa Port of Entry on Tuesday, Jan. 22nd to meet with Customs and Border Protection agents working without pay during the partial government shutdown to thank them for their patriotism and dedication to duty.
Before visiting the port, Senator McSally will meet with members of the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority and local stakeholders. She will then visit the port located in Nogales from approximately 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Later in the evening, Senator McSally will speak at the Arizona Builders and Contractors of America’s Annual Membership Dinner at Savoy Opera House that runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
