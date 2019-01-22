3 men found in TX motel room with teen runaway suspected of sex trafficking, police say

ODESSA, TX (KOSA/Gray News) – Odessa Police arrested three men Friday night after officers said they found the men holed up in a motel room on the south side of the city with a 14-year-old girl.
Investigators say they found the men during a welfare check. The girl, they say, had run away from home, KOSA reports.
Officers arrested Irving Holcomb, Ashton Battles and Rene Gonzalez.
Holcomb is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, endangering a child, harboring a runaway and possession of methamphetamine.
Battles is charged with having methamphetamines and Gonzalez with public intoxication.
Police call it a case of human/sex trafficking.
Copyright 2019 KOSA and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.