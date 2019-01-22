3 men and minor charged in bomb plot against Muslim community in upstate New York

GREECE, NY (WROC/CNN) – Three men are accused of planning an attack against a Muslim community in upstate New York.
Investigators said 18-year-old Andrew Crysel, 19-year-old Vincent Vetromile and 20-year-old Brian Colaneri targeted the small community of Islamberg in Delaware County.
Authorities also charged a 16-year-old in the case.
The suspects wanted to go after the community using bombs made from mason jars and duct tape, according to investigators.
"We recovered 23 firearms and three improvised explosive devices,” said Chief Patrick D. Phelan of the Greece Police Department. “The firearms were found at various homes. The three improvised explosive devices were all located at one home, which is the home of the 16-year-old adolescent offender."
The three suspects are charged with criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.
There’s no word yet on the teen’s charges, or if the men will face more charges.
