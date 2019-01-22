Oscar Mayer in search of next ‘hotdogger’

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Looking for a unique job - how about becoming an official Oscar Mayer Hotdogger? (you get to travel with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile).
Oscar Mayer is searching for its next goodwill ambassador to represent them on television, radio and in newspaper interviews; the ambassador will also appear at grocery stores, military visits and charity functions.
According to the Oscar Mayer release they are accepting applications until Jan. 31. The job will begin in June and last for one year. Applicants should have a BA or BS in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing, though not all applicants are limited to these degrees. There is 100 percent travel associated with this job, and bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.
Interested? Send a resume to:
Oscar Mayer
Attn: Hotdogger position
560 E. Verona Avenue
Verona, WI 53593
or via email to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com.
