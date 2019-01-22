Overturned truck causes backup for commuters on NW side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An overturned truck caused a traffic backup on North Thornydale Road, just north of West Ina Road, during the morning commute on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
The truck came to rest on its side in the median of Thornydale. Traffic in both directions had to move to the right to get around.
No injuries were reported, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The lanes remained blocked for about two hours while crews uprighted and removed the truck.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.