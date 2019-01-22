Sahuarita police searching for stolen bronze animal statues

SAHUARITA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Adults and children love to walk at the Safari Park Trail in Rancho Sahuarita.
Along the walking path are all different kinds of bronze animal statues. People take pictures with them and kids like to climb them. Everyone knows where the statues are and many have a favorite one.
Sahuarita police spoke with KOLD News 13 and told us someone stole two of the statues - an iguana and a chimpanzee. Maintenance workers discovered them missing and called police.
Investigators believe the statues were stolen between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11. The initial investigation points to a suspect or suspects cutting one statue and just taking the other. Police say, the statues are worth $6,000 and could be in someone’s backyard or possibly even sold as scrap metal.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.