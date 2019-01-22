Shutdown stalls immigration hearings in AZ, across US

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A new report is giving insight on the impact of the partial government shutdown -- now in its 32nd day -- is having on immigration hearings.
TRAC Immigration, based out of Syracuse University, uncovered that thousands have been cancelled across the United States with more pilling on top as the shutdown marks more than one month.
As of Jan. 11, the group learned more than 42,000 hearings had been cancelled. In Arizona, the number was estimated at 1,000 hearings.
Researchers anticipate the number of cancellations to grow by 20,000 each week the government is shut down.
Immigration attorney Gloria Goldman said she has had about a dozen hearings cancelled, making up about half of her law firm’s workload.
Goldman said she is tending to immigration cases not affected by the shutdown, but said she keeps a close eye for an update.
“Day to day, we call the clients who might have hearings, and say, ‘don’t assume you’re not going, but by mid-afternoon, if we don’t see that anything has happened in terms of an agreement, we will confirm that you don’t have to go to court,’” she said.
Goldman, who has been practicing law for decades, said the cancellations are straining an already backlogged court system. According to the report, the backlog amount of cases was 800,000 in November.
