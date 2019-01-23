Arizona Falconers Association to host annual Desert Hawking Classic

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Falconers Association (AFA) will be hosting its annual Desert Hawking Classic at the Radisson Suites on 6555 E Speedway Blvd in Tucson, January 24th to 27th, 2019.
This event will attract falconers from across Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas and other states. Close to 100 falconers are expected to attend with various species of hawks, falcons and even Golden Eagles that they have trained to hunt quail, ducks, cottontail rabbits, black-tailed jack rabbits and even 7 to 8 pound antelope jack rabbits.
Friday, January 25th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Udall Park at Ramadas 8 and 9: The AFA picnic will be held, and falconers will be available to answer questions and birds will be available to photograph.
Saturday, January 26th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the north side of the Radisson Hotel by the orchard: Falconers will be available for questions and birds will be perched in a weathering yard where they can be photographed.
For more information, please visit arizonafalconers.com
