’Big mistake for me to leave’: Man’s ‘tree man’ condition returns worse than before after interrupting treatments

(Gray News) – A man in Bangladesh with a rare condition that causes extensive growths around his hands that appear to branch out like a tree has had to return to the hospital for more surgeries.
Abul Bajandar, who has a condition known as “tree man” syndrome, regained use of his hands in 2016 after a series of intricate operations.
“Now I feel so much better, I can hold my daughter in my lap and play with her,” he said then. “I can’t wait to go back home.”
His surgeons in Bangladesh at the time said his “cure was a remarkable milestone in the history of medical science.”
But the growths returned.
CNN reported this week that he had to return to the hospital to face further surgeries.
The 28-year-old has had epidermodysplasia verruciformis (EV) since he was a child. The condition has only been found in a handful of notable cases worldwide.
Bajandar’s surgeon, Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, indicated to CNN that Bajandar’s condition returned after he interrupted treatments in May. He’s had more than 25 surgeries since the first groundbreaking procedure in 2016.
“It’s a complicated case and we were making progress but he left to go home,” Sen told CNN. “I requested him many times to come back but he didn’t.”
Bajandar finally came back, but, according to Sen, “he came back too late.”
“It was a big mistake for me to leave the hospital,” Bajandar said, according to Chinese state news outlet Xinhua. “It was better for me to stay at the hospital to complete my treatment.”
He said he had “lost my patience.”
According to CNN, in the time he was away his conditioned worsened significantly, and even spread to his feet.
He will reportedly need five to six operations to get the condition back under control.
