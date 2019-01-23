Cochise County to survey 670 miles of maintained roads

The company utilizes a van, otherwise known as a Laser Road Surface Tester (RST), with up to five mounted cameras, GPS receivers, and a modified bumper. Operated by three field technicians, the RST will travel County roads between January 28 and February 11 to measure pavement roughness, rutting, cracking, and other surface distresses, as well as cataloging right of way assets, such as traffic signs. The cost of the project is $189,000.