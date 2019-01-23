Community Food Bank asking for donations to help feed federal employees

Source: (The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona)
January 23, 2019 at 4:28 PM MST - Updated January 23 at 4:28 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is asking for your help to aid those affected by the partial government shutdown.

Many federal workers have turned to the Community Food Bank for food assistance since the government shutdown began.

Last week, over 300 federal employees and their families received food and support from the Community Food Bank.

Now, the Community Food bank is asking the community to help those affected by the shutdown.

There are three ways to help:

To learn more information about the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and what they’re doing to help government employees during the shutdown, click here.

