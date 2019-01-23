D-M hosting Navy jets for training exercise

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Hear a jet overhead, but don’t recognize what it is? Not to worry, the Air Force is hosting a few Navy pilots for a training exercise.
According to a news release from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the 355th Wing is hosting 14 F/A-18 Hornets from the U.S. Navy, beginning today - Tuesday, Jan. 22 to Friday, Feb. 8.
The two units will be flying together to train and practice joint integration involving several different types of aircraft in a "high-intensity conflict scenario", according to the D-M release.
During this time, the F/A-18′s will take off from D-M and fly west to the Barry M. Goldwater Range to practice integration with the Close Air Support experts in the 354th Fighter Squadron.
