2 dogs dead after apartment fire in midtown

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sadly two dogs have died after a late afternoon fire in a midtown apartment.
The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of smoke from a residence in the 2100 block of East Helen Street, near Speedway and Campbell, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived at the scene and reported smoke coming from the side of the structure.
According to TFD the structure was split into three different apartment units, with the fire coming from the kitchen of the middle unit. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within eight minutes of arriving at the scene.
There were no residents at home in the middle unit at the time of the fire, though there was someone home in the back unit that was able to get out without any problems.
While there were no human injuries reported, according to TFD there were three dogs inside the middle unit. Crews found two dogs dead, but were able to save a third by taking it outside to the fresh air.
Pima Animal Care Center responded to the scene to help with the one surviving dog while also taking the two that did not.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
