'Emergency search’ underway for missing NC toddler

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A desperate search is underway for a 3-year-old boy who reportedly disappeared from his grandmother’s yard in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.
Casey Lynn Hathaway of Craven County was reported missing around 1:45 p.m. from an area on Toler Road in Ernul.
Craven County deputies, who posted about the boy’s disappearance Wednesday, believe Hathaway walked into the woods behind his grandmother’s home. They say the wooded area contains sinkholes, water sources and deep ditches.
“I don’t think the child was adequately clothed to be out in this,” Sheriff Chris Hughes said in reference to the conditions and extremely cold temperatures.
“Residents living in the area are asked to check storage sheds, vehicles, and their property for the child,” deputies posted on Facebook. The little boy is described as being around 28-inches tall and 25 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Deputies said they were in “emergency search” mode for the toddler. A helicopter with a heat-seeking camera scoured the search area after the boy was reported missing.
“Casey was outside playing in the yard with two other children and was discovered missing when the other children came inside and Casey was nowhere to be found,” the Missing Pieces Network posted on Facebook. “They searched the rural, wooded area for 45 minutes and called the police when Casey couldn’t be located.”
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies immediately at 252-633-0498 or NCSBI at 919-662-4500.
