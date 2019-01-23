FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more cold night before things warm back up!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The cold front has passed and in its wake left cold temperatures!! One more cold night with temps in the 20s and 30, before things warm up for the second half of the workweek!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Temps fall into the mid 30s.
THURSDAY: Sunny highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.